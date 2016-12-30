9 things to do in Colorado for New Year's Eve

KUSA - We’re ridiculously close to kissing 2016 goodbye --- and thank heavens.

To help you celebrate the end of the year in style, here’s a look at 9 events happening in Denver and the rest of the state this New Year’s Eve! Happy New Year!

New Year’s Eve fireworks

The Mile High City has a pretty epic fireworks show. Even cooler? It happens twice!

The first is at 9 p.m., for folks who like to go to bed early (no shame in that). The second happens at (you guessed it) midnight.

The best viewpoints are along the 16th Street Mall, where costumed entertainers will interact with crowds between shows.

Countdown party at Union Station

Ring in the New Year at what’s quickly becoming one of Denver’s coolest spots. There will be not one, but three New Year’s Eve parties at Union Station, which include a silent DJ party (ask the hipster in your life what that is), a speakeasy party and a romantic shindig at the Cooper Lounge.

There will also be a free* champagne toast, which is pretty awesome. The reason for the asterisk? Getting in the door will cost you $20 to $75.

For more information, go to: http://bit.ly/2iAuoCN

New Year’s Eve at the Denver Zoo

For those of you who know not to bring your kid to a New Year’s Eve party at a bar, here’s an alternative that will still get you all out of the house.

The Denver Zoo will offer New Year’s Eve activities as party of zoo lights – including a 9 p.m. countdown so the kiddos don’t have to stay up until midnight.

Tickets to Zoo Lights for non-members are $17 for adults and $12 for kids. Members pay $15 for adults, and $10 for kids.

For more information, go to: http://bit.ly/2eE73Lf

First Night Fort Collins

Instead of drinking too much champagne, how about ringing in the New Year with a little bit of culture? That’s the goal of First Night Fort Collins, a non-alcoholic family-oriented program that involves 30 performances at seven venues throughout history downtown Fort Collins.

It ends with fireworks at 10 p.m. (after which, if you want, you can go to one of the many other establishments in Old Town).

For more information, head to: http://bit.ly/Kab2iX

For a look at other activities in Fort Collins on New Year’s Eve, check out this list from the Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2i53eTx

Watch the torchlight parade in Breckenridge

Is there a better way to ring in the start of 2017 than enjoying Colorado’s High Country (that’s a reference to mountains)?

One cool option is to check out the festivities in Breckenridge, which has a New Year’s lineup including a glowworm parade, torchlight parade and fireworks.

Even better? The town’s offering free rides, so you have no excuse no to get home safely! For more information, go to: http://bit.ly/2ii4AuE

Go to Avanti F&B and watch fireworks

You don’t have to just drink on New Year’s: you can also eat, and why not do it at a foodie spot everyone from Highlands moms to hipsters love?

Getting into the Avanti market in the Lower Highlands (or LoHi, if you like abbreviations) is free, but you do have to pay for food and drinks as you go. If you want to get crazy, you can pay $80 for an unlimited food and drinks beverage.

At the end of the night, you can catch Denver’s fireworks show from the rooftop balcony.

For more information, go to: http://bit.ly/2irotN7

Keg drop at Ratio Beerworks

Since this is a list of things happening in Colorado, one would be remiss not to include a beer event. And since watching the ball drop is a time-honored New Year’s Eve tradition, Ratio Beerworks adding its own spin: a keg drop.

There will also be special releases of firkins, snacks, dance partying and a DJ (in addition to what one would assume is beer).

For more information, go to: http://bit.ly/2htJ4C1

Fireworks in Grand Lake

If you’ve been in Colorado for any period of time, you know the Fourth of July fireworks show in Grand Lake is considered one of the best in the state.

They also have a slightly lesser-known show on New Year’s Eve – something that’s fun to enjoy after a few hours of exploring the great stuff the town of Grand Lake has to offer.

Unlike others in the state, this fireworks show starts at midnight – meaning you have to stay up late. You can catch it anywhere around the lake.

To learn more, check out: http://bit.ly/2ieVooz

Stay in and watch 9NEWS

Look, everyone knows New Year’s Eve is amateur’s night – and as a loyal 9NEWS viewer, we know you’re anything but an amateur. So why not let the crazy kids fall victim to crazy Uber surge pricing while you sit at home, watching the final edition of 9NEWS at 10 p.m., followed by two Storytellers specials and watching the ball drop on NBC’s New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly?

Is this shameless self-promotion? Yes, but there’s another benefit to staying in on New Year’s Eve: getting first chair on New Year’s Day because everyone else can barely open their eyes.

You’re welcome.

