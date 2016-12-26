Here's how to recycle your Christmas tree in Denver

Broncos Christmas tree (Photo: Crystal Torres)

KUSA - Up until Monday morning, it was full of magic and wonder. But now that the presents have been opened, Santa is beginning his year-long vacation and your wacky uncle has long-since polished off the remaining eggnog, it’s just a piece of foliage in your living room.

Luckily, you can recycle your Christmas tree (if you live in Denver, anyway).

Here’s how it works: Set your Christmas tree out at your regular trash collection location by 7 a.m. on Jan. 7 or Jan. 14. Remember to remove all the decorations, lights and tree stands – and do not put it inside a bag, cart or Dumpster.

Also set your tree two feet away from all other obstacles.

That’s it: You can recycle your Christmas tree from the comfort of your home.

But, this isn’t the only way. You can also drop off trees at the following locations through Jan. 31:

Cherry Creek Recycling Drop-off (Tues. - Fri. 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Closed Sundays)

(Tues. - Fri. 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Closed Sundays) Havana Nursery (Mon. - Fri. 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Closed weekends and on 12/26/16, 1/2/17 & 1/16/17), 10450 Smith Rd., just south of Interestate 70 and Havana St. Enter gate off of Smith Road side and follow signs for Treecycle.

