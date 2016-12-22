KUSA
MAP: Find dazzling holiday light displays in your neighborhood

Kelly Jensen, KUSA 10:03 PM. MST December 22, 2016

Looking for the best and brightest Christmas light displays this holiday season? We've got you covered.

Check out our interactive map, filled with homes as submitted by our 9NEWS viewers.

Explore by area and map out a fun route to take your family on! 

You can also upload your own brilliant light display photos and information here. 

Want to just look at a photo gallery? We've got that too

Happy Holidays! 

Copyright 2016 KUSA


