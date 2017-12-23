National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation is named the best Christmas movie by 9NEWS viewers

(Photo: unknown, �2006 Twentieth Century Fox.- All Rights Reserved.)

After five rounds of voting, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation beat out 31 other movies to be named the best Christmas movie of all time by 9NEWS viewers.

The bracket-style 9NEWS Christmas Movie Showdown was launched on December 1 with 32 holiday movies categorized into four divisions: classics, animated, romantic and modern.

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, How the Grinch Stole Christmas , Love Actually and Elf won each of those respective divisions to make up the final four.

In the end, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation beat out Elf to emerge the winner.

You can see the full bracket here:

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation was named the best Christmas movie of all time by 9NEWS viewers.

