New Year's Eve fun for the kids

This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com.

Sure there will be fireworks across the metro area on New Year’s Eve, and grown-ups can stay up late counting down to midnight, but families will also find some kid-centric ways to celebrate the hours leading up to 2017 on Saturday, December 31. Here are several we found that are sure to delight the kiddos.

Noon Year’s Eve from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus features a shiny Times Square-like ball which will drop every hour, complete with rainbow confetti and bubble-wrap “fireworks.” Also on tap: noisemakers, art projects and music. The new Sparkly Science program will feature educators in glittery lab coats creating dry ice vapor bubbles, “elephant toothpaste” and other surprises. Non-member admission is $15 for ages 2 to 59 and $13 for seniors (60+) and those age 1. Members and SNAP/Quest cardholders get a 50% discount. 2121 Children’s Museum Dr., Denver, 303-433-7444.

Ring in the New Year a few hours early at WOW! Children’s Museum in Lafayette. Enjoy noisemaker crafts, face painting, the Bunny and Birdie Comedy Magic Show, refreshments, and a special countdown celebration. Party #1 is from 10 a.m. to noon and and Party #2 is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $10 per child; $6 per WOW! member child; and $5 per adult. Advance ticket purchase required. Buy tickets for 10 a.m. here. Buy tickets for 1 p.m. here. 110 N. Harrison Ave., Lafayette, 303-604-2424.

Athmar Park Library hosts a FREE Noon Year’s Eve Party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Celebrate with snacks, noise makers, confetti blasters and games. Ring in the new year at noon. Enjoy live music from the band Skeleton Dolls. 1055 S. Tejon St., Denver.

Byers Branch Library hosts a FREE Noon Year’s Eve Party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Celebrate with snacks and sparkling cider, noise makers, confetti blasters, a photo booth and games. Ring in the new year at noon. 675 Santa Fe Dr., Denver.

Ross-Barnum Branch Library hosts a FREE Noon Year’s Eve Party starting at 11:30 a.m. Ring in the new year at noon with snacks, bubbles, games, new year crafts and a balloon drop. Ideal for ages 1 to 4 with an adult helper. 3570 W. 1st Ave., Denver.

Noon Year’s Eve at The Rink at Belmar goes from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Watch a skating performance by Mountain Edge Skating Club and then enjoy half-price skating from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A Zoo Year’s Eve party is planned at the Denver Zoo starting at 5:30 p.m. with music, face painting, a magician and Princess meet-and-greet. Families can enjoy the Zoo Lights display of 150 animated animal sculptures before the countdown to new year at 9 p.m. Admission (non-members) is $17/adults, $14/seniors 65+ and $12/kids 3-11. Get $2 off per ticket when you purchase in advance online. Denver Zoo members also get an additional $2 off each ticket. 303-376-4800.

Mici Handcrafted Italian invites families to bring the little ones for a special New Year’s Eve celebration. With noisemakers and favors for every table, you can make it a family feast of just feed the kiddos off the Bambini menu ($4), before heading out for a night of grown-up fun. Mici will do a fun countdown at 6:59 p.m. and all guests can join in a free sparkling cider toast at “midnight” (aka 7 p.m.). This is at all four Mici locations: 7th & Colorado, Downtown – Stout St., Highlands Ranch and Stapleton.

