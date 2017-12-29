The New Year's Eve fireworks are ready to go on the 16th Street Mall

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - One of the most popular New Year’s shows in town happens on the 16th Street Mall.

These fireworks are visible throughout much of the city, but the best view is on the rooftops.

9NEWS caught up with the crews who are getting the displays ready to go.

They say all of the wires and buttons are set up on two rooftops.

“It’s pretty much wide open viewing,” Jim Burnett with Western Enterprises said.

There will be two shows on Sunday night: One at 9 p.m. for families (or folks who just like going to bed early) and another at midnight.

