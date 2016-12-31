Tips for getting home safely over New Year's

This woman is lying in Times Square, but she's just as happy in folks in Denver will be that 2016 is over. (Photo: Spencer Platt, 2007 Getty Images)

KUSA - Look, we all know 2016 was pretty awful – so let’s make sure you get home safe when you celebrate its conclusion and kick off a better 2017.

Really, there’s no excuse. Here’s a look at deals various services are offering (and a reminder that surge pricing exists).

Public Transportation

RTD is offering free bus and light rail service from 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 6 a.m. on New Year’s Day. That should give you plenty of time to mourn the losses of Prince, David Bowie and Carrie Fisher in style – and then get yourself home.

Uber and Lyft

Uber and Lyft drivers will be out in force come New Year’s Eve – but let’s be real, on amateur night, demand will probably exceed supply.

That’s why it’s worth reminding you that surge pricing exists – and that means what you thought was a $10 ride may cost much, much more. You don’t want to be that person who emails the 9NEWS newsroom on Sunday morning, shocked about your $300 Uber bill.

One way to save money? If you are hanging out with someone who hasn’t downloaded the app yet (yes, there are people out there), refer them, and have them pick up your first ride. You should get ride credits back.

Another point? It will probably be harder to get a ride back at peak times, so, if you can, ditch your party early or stay super late. You can also easily save money on Uber or Lyft if you share your ride with friends (duh, but worth saying).

Uber has some tips on its website about making sure you use the service correctly on New Year’s: http://ubr.to/2ir9NxF

Cabs

Another option? Call a taxi.

According to the Sawaya Law website, the firm will reimburse you for cab rides up to $35. Here’s how it works: http://bit.ly/2e7kVxF

To call a cab, use 1-800-TAXICAB.

Don't leave home in the first place

There's a reason why they call it amateur night, folks. And that's why there's nothing wrong with avoid the crowds (and saving some money on drinks, Ubers and drunk food).

