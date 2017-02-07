How to spend Valentine's Day in Denver if you're super-duper single

Couple kissing, woman holding heartshaped balloon. (Photo: 27106, (c) 27106)

KUSA - Valentine's Day -- the second most hyped-up holiday behind New Year's Eve -- is a week away. This year it falls on a Tuesday, which means your social media feeds will be clogged with photos from romantic getaways on both adjacent weekends. Sorry in advance.

There's never a shortage of things to do in the Mile High City, but on a holiday where being alone is "frowned upon", we've whipped up some ideas.

If you want to meet someone...

Valentine's Day Pub Crawl

Where: Bars around LoDo

When: Saturday, Feb. 11

Play Mile High, a Denver-based sport and social club, is hosting a Valentine's Day pub crawl in LoDo. It's advertised to have more single people than you know what to do with and drink specials at multiple bars. A ticket (which includes a glow stick!!) is $10 in advance and $20 at the door. While attending may not get your mom off your back about when you're going to settle down, at least you can accurately say you're "putting yourself out there".

Ice skating at Skyline Park

Where: 16th and Arapahoe in Denver

When: Every day until Feb. 14

Not only is ice skating at Skyline Park free and only $2 for skate rentals, it's an adorable way to #TreatYoSelf.

Now, I know ice skating may seem like a couple's activity, but hear me out: if enough people read this article and have this same idea, you could meet your soulmate. And then you could say you met because a lady at 9NEWS gave you the idea. Then I could be your flower girl. Think about it.

Colorado Firefighter Calendar's Singles Valentine's Day Mixer

Where: Fado Irish Pub & Restaurant

When: Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m.

There are some very hunky firefighters who want you to find love. OK - that may be slightly overstated, BUT there is a Singles Valentine's Day Mixer that's hosted by the Colorado Firefighter Calendar. The event, which nearly 500 people have been invited to, is free to attend and there will be drink specials ($4 FIREBALL WHOOOO!) There will also be the opportunity to buy a 2017 Colorado Firefighter Calendar if you do leave the mixer alone.

...If you want to forget you're single...

The 7th Annual Singles Day Soirée

Where: NATIV Hotel Denver

When: Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 9 p.m.

Although this event is meant to push single gals and guys together, featured attractions like "FREE shots from our custom ice luge" will all but ensure that you'll forget you're single. Heck, you may even forget your name. Tickets for women are $5 and $10 for guys, but for those who like to ~show off~ there are $200 Ciroc packages available.

Australia’s Thunder From Down Under

Where: Paramount Theatre

When: Feb. 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Ladies, grab your lady friends. Guys, just sit back and enjoy the show (and maybe consider dance classes). Australia's Thunder from Down Under, you know, the Las Vegas-based show that features the oiliest and hunkiest (the word of the day) dudes around, is coming to Denver for two nights. These guys traveled from states away to bless you with abs. Happy Valentine's Day to you, amirite?

Valentine's Day for Beer Lovers

Where: 6021 Washington St

When: Thursday, Feb. 9 at 5 p.m.

If you really need a reason to drink beer (LOL), here's one that will give a purpose to your impending hangover. River North Brewery is hosting Valentine's Day for Beer Lovers, which is a chance to drink while you benefit Food Bank of the Rockies. Save the world, drink some brews. It's a win-win.

...If you want to carry on like it's just another Tuesday...

Literally just get out of town

Where: Too many gorgeous places in Colorado to count

There's nothing like heading 7,000 feet above sea level to clear your head and maybe contemplate calling your ex. While state parks and national parks might not be free next week, there's a chance they'll be empty because all the lovers are eating ice-cream sundaes with gold flakes (is that what couples' do?). There is a chance you'll stumble onto some diehard hikers who are getting engaged on a mountain peak. You've been warned.

PROTIP: What people seem to forget is that is the REAL holiday is February 15...when all that candy goes on sale. Your local CVS and Walgreens are the places to be.

