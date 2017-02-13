Seniors reminisce on love at Valentine's Day dance

(Photo: Anne Herbst, KUSA)

WHEAT RIDGE, COLO. - Do you remember your first dance? Your first kiss? How about your first love?

“That’s getting personal,” Leo Stencel said with a laugh. “It happened several times, I mean.”

Leo was one of about 60 seniors at the senior Valentine’s Day dance Monday, which was hosted by the Ms. Colorado Senior Pageant at Wheat Ridge’s Senior Resource Center.

(Photo: Anne Herbst, KUSA)

Many in attendance had a lot of say about the subject of love. Especially Ceci Droll.

“I think Valentine’s Day is a wonderful idea because it lets people know how they really feel about each other, when they’re timid about saying so,” Droll said.

Droll has a lot of experience with Valentine’s Day—she’s had 103 of them. She was born in 1913, and said that Valentine’s Day is one of her favorite holidays.

“I think I’m always in love—I believe in it,” Droll said. "I believe in love, I believe we should all love each other.”

(Photo: Anne Herbst, KUSA)

Attendees danced with their hosts from the Ms. Colorado Senior America Pageant, and with each other. Even 103-year-old Droll got in on the action.

“This is fun,” Droll said. “It’s better than sitting around.”

The Ms. Colorado Senior America Pageant gives back to the community year round—this is just one of the events they organize. To learn more about the organization, go to their website.

(© 2017 KUSA)