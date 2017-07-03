Thousands pack Civic Center Park for Independence Eve

DENVER - Thousands packed Civic Center Park in as much red white and blue as possible on Monday for Denver’s annual Independence Eve Celebration.

The night featured performances by Taylor Rae, Soul X, and the 101st Army Band of the Colorado National Guard.

As is customary fireworks over an illuminated Denver City and County Building capped off the night.

“It’s Independence Day. I love it,” said Phyllis Brown, who was celebrating the night with her two granddaughters, daughter, and husband.

The night has always meant something extra to Brown who celebrates the freedom her husband fought for as well as her birthday.

“I’m happy I’ve got this birthday,” she said laughing. “[I have] no resentment at all. Maybe when I was a kid.”

Brown’s entire family came dressed in American Flag apparel as each granddaughter sported a red bow and blue socks.

“Every Fourth of July they’ve had them since they were born a special outfit for the Fourth of July and grandma’s birthday,” said Brown’s daughter Alissa Plumley. “We’re Americans and we’re one. Even now our world is torn in a lot of different ways we’re here for one reason and one purpose and that’s to be thankful we live in the U.S.”

© 2017 KUSA-TV