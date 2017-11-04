Woodward won't host holiday display this year

Woodward Inc.'s campus west of the intersection of Lemay Avenue and Drake Road is known for its holiday display. This year the display will be moved to the Gardens on Spring Creek because of construction on the Woodward campus. (Photo: Coloradoan library)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Woodward Inc. is renovating its Drake Road offices and won't set up its popular holiday display this year.

But fear not. The holiday display is not lost. This year, it is moving to the Gardens on Spring Creek, 2145 Centre Ave. in Fort Collins.

In an ongoing community partnership with The Gardens and the city, three holiday village structures and Santa's workshop will become part of Garden of Lights, a Northern Colorado holiday tradition that includes whimsically decorated and twinkling gardens lit by thousands of LED lights.

Whether it will return to Woodward's campus in the future is unknown.

"Our commitment to the community is unchanged, and we’d like to see how things go this year at the Gardens," said Tracy Gohari, Woodward's director of business communications. "We may find the Gardens on Spring Creek venue is better for our community and for our members."

