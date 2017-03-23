Denver's tree care: how to get rid of snow and get rid of trees and branches

9NEWS file photo

DENVER - Between snow and wind in the metro area, residents have to be sure to care for their trees.

Property owners are responsible for cleaning up tree debris and pruning trees on private property and within the public right of way next to their property, Denver Parks and Recreation said in a news release, along with some tips on care and disposing of trees and branches.

To remove snow from your tree, first check that it’s clear of utility lines then use a broom to brush away as much snow as you can. Stay on the ground, and don’t try to climb or use a ladder to reach its heights.

For tree limbs broken on a tree with a public right-of-way or general questions about such trees, contact Denver Forestry.

Licensed and insured tree care contractors can be found at www.denvergov.org/forestry for trees on private property.

The city can assist with emergency removal of a downed tree or branch to clear a street, but the cost will be billed to the responsible property owner.

If you need to toss some tree branches, there are a few options:

Denver Public Works Solid Waste Management collects a limited amount of branches as part of its regular service. Branches must be no bigger than 4 inches in diameter, cut into lengths of 4 feet or less, weigh no more than 50 pounds and be bundled and tied.

Dumpster customers can put up to 5 tied-off bundles of branches in a dumpster or leave up to 10 bundles in the alley for extra trash collection, which is every four weeks.

Manual and cart customers may also set out up to 10 bundles of branches for their extra trash collection, also every four weeks.

Branches can be left at the Cherry Creek Recycling Drop-off center near East Cherry Creek Drive South and South Quebec Street during its hours of operations.

