Frosty flowers weather return to winter in Colorado as early spring spreads across country

DENVER - After a long stretch of spring in February, Colorado returned to winter on Thursday.

People in the Denver area and across the state saw some early blooms in their gardens and on trees. Now all that early growth is covered in snow.

Most blooming flowers should be alright unless it gets much colder. The snow could help insulate and water plants after a long dry spell.

According to the National Phenology Network, spring indicators like growing leaves are spreading in parts of Southeast Colorado south of Colorado Springs.

Experts at the Denver Botanic Gardens say the snow might be bad news for some early bloomers, but good news for others.

“Some things like flaring trees that might be starting are definitely gonna be toasted and we’re just gonna let those go,” curator of alpine collections at the Denver Botanic Gardens Mike Kintgen said. “There’s nothing we can do about it.”

Kintgen said the snow and cold could damage the blooms for the season on some trees, but the trees themselves will survive. He said most blooming flowers you’ll see in the garden should be alright and might appreciate the extra moisture.

“This is typical Colorado, kind of what we go through,” Kintgen said. “The snow itself is probably the best insulation. So just leave the snow on there and most things will be fine.”

Kintgen says if you’re worried about a bloom, you can put a bucket over it for protection. Most flowers blooming now like tulips and daffodils should be able to survive unless it gets much colder. The warm temperatures weren’t unusual. He says this year is different because of the number of warm days in a row.

Experts with the U.S. Geological Survey are mapping the spread of early spring across the country. Overall, signs of the season are showing two to three weeks early across the Southeast. Spring started 22 days early in Washington, D.C.

Map courtesy: U.S. Goelogical Survey and National Phenology Network.

Signs of spring are already spreading from San Antonio to Atlanta to Washington. USGS expects the early spring indicators to spread through Colorado, the Midwest and northern states next.

We might appreciate the warmer temperatures, but an early spring can have other consequences. Experts say it could lead to more disease-carriers like mosquitoes and ticks. It could also mean a longer and more intense pollen season.

Map courtesy: U.S. Goelogical Survey and National Phenology Network.

You can read the USGS in-depth analysis of the unusually early spring here.

The Spring Equinox and official start of spring isn’t until March 20. Until then, the Denver Botanic Gardens recommends you keep plants watered and enjoy the beauty of the snow covering quiet gardens.

