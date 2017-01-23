How to care for succulents

Succulents are increasing in popularity due to their versatility as a houseplant and ease of care.

You can keep your succulents thriving by following three simple steps, drench, drain, and dry.

Drench: unlike most other plants, succulents store their excess water inside the plant itself. This means they can be watered less often. When watering be sure to drench them. Run water through them in your sink or over a bowl to conserve water.

Drain: allow all excess water to drain completely away from the roots. Succulents do not like wet feet!

Dry: allow the soil to dry out between waterings. Water when the top of the soil's surface is dry to the touch.

