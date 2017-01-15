Close Indoor plants for winter Indoor plants for winter. 9NEWS at 8 a.m. 1/15/17. KUSA 12:13 PM. MST January 15, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Jeffco school board searches for superintendent Long recovery for skier in hit-and-run Friday morning forecast Girl learning to walk with help of new drug Fatal crash causing backup south of Denver Crews clear I-70 after morning avalanche How 9NEWS legend Carl Akers responded to angry viewers More Stories Garage containing marijuana grow catches fire in Foxfield Jan 15, 2017, 3:22 p.m. Snow and ice for the holiday weekend Jan 15, 2017, 9:45 a.m. Man found dead in Maserati Jan 15, 2017, 11:20 a.m.