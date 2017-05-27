Opportunities for veterans to learn farming skills

KUSA - Denver Botanic Gardens is helping some veterans discover their green thumbs.
The gardens have partnered with Chatfield Farms to create a program to teach vegetable production and greenhouse skills to veterans. And Veterans to Farmers offers similar program opportunities in Denver.
Veterans to Farmers' website said that learning farming skills can help veterans make the adjustment back to civilian life. Farming uses military skills such as an eye for detail and provides therapeutic benefits for multiple forms of trauma, including PTSD.
Veterans have a choice of a 10-week curriculum at Chatfield Farms or an 8-week greenhouse management one from Veterans to Farmers in Denver.
The 10-week course covers important farming and business topics. According to the website, these topics include:
- Soil
- Seeds/plant propagation
- Irrigation
- Pests and disease
- Equipment
- Harvest/post harvest
- Market expectations
- Beekeeping
- Composting
- Canning/preserving
- Crop planning
- Profit/cost analysis
- Recordkeeping
- Marketing
- Grant writing/funding
Participants will be compensated financially.
The first session for the program started May 23 and is scheduled to run until Aug. 3.
The second 2017 session will run from Aug. 8 to Oct. 13, with an orientation on July 31. An email can be sent to jamie.wickler@botanicgardens.org to sign up for the program.
According to the Veterans to Farmers website, topics covered by the 8-week greenhouse management course include:
- Types of controlled environment agriculture structures
- Selecting a structure site
- Constructing the structures
- The structure’s cover materials
- Growing spaces inside structures
- Environmental management
- Managing nutrients
- Integrated pest management plan
- Current issues in the greenhouse industry
- Management strategies
- Production planning
- Marketing strategies
There is no cost to take part in the program, and a stipend will be provided for participants. Those interested can email Rich Murphy at rich@veteranstofarmers.org to apply.
Veterans to Farmers also has some testimonials from graduates and their families on its site.
"I’m not sure how much the VA has invested in my treatment, but the improvement I’ve had during this course is worth 10 times that," graduate John Keller is quoted as saying.
