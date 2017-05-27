Opportunities for veterans to learn farming skills

Veterans learn farming through a partnership between Chatfield Farms and Denver Botanic Farms. (Photo: Courtesy Denver Botanic Gardens)

KUSA - Denver Botanic Gardens is helping some veterans discover their green thumbs.

The gardens have partnered with Chatfield Farms to create a program to teach vegetable production and greenhouse skills to veterans. And Veterans to Farmers offers similar program opportunities in Denver.

Veterans to Farmers' website said that learning farming skills can help veterans make the adjustment back to civilian life. Farming uses military skills such as an eye for detail and provides therapeutic benefits for multiple forms of trauma, including PTSD.

Veterans have a choice of a 10-week curriculum at Chatfield Farms or an 8-week greenhouse management one from Veterans to Farmers in Denver.

The 10-week course covers important farming and business topics. According to the website, these topics include:

Soil

Seeds/plant propagation

Irrigation

Pests and disease

Equipment

Harvest/post harvest

Market expectations

Beekeeping

Composting

Canning/preserving

Crop planning

Profit/cost analysis

Recordkeeping

Marketing

Grant writing/funding

Participants will be compensated financially.

The first session for the program started May 23 and is scheduled to run until Aug. 3.

The second 2017 session will run from Aug. 8 to Oct. 13, with an orientation on July 31. An email can be sent to jamie.wickler@botanicgardens.org to sign up for the program.

According to the Veterans to Farmers website, topics covered by the 8-week greenhouse management course include:

Types of controlled environment agriculture structures

Selecting a structure site

Constructing the structures

The structure’s cover materials

Growing spaces inside structures

Environmental management

Managing nutrients

Integrated pest management plan

Current issues in the greenhouse industry

Management strategies

Production planning

Marketing strategies

There is no cost to take part in the program, and a stipend will be provided for participants. Those interested can email Rich Murphy at rich@veteranstofarmers.org to apply.

Veterans to Farmers also has some testimonials from graduates and their families on its site.

"I’m not sure how much the VA has invested in my treatment, but the improvement I’ve had during this course is worth 10 times that," graduate John Keller is quoted as saying.

© 2017 KUSA-TV