Park uses goats to cut weeds

WHEAT RIDGE - Lewis Meadows Park is using a more cost-effective way to cut back weeds.

The Lewis Meadows Park in Wheat Ridge has been using goats to cut back vegetation for a few years.

The goats, brought in from 5 Fridges Farm, not only help manage the weeds but they also work in the recently planted grass seed as well as fertilize.

The goats will chow down for two to four weeks this month as part of an ongoing partnership between the city of Wheat Ridge and the farm.

