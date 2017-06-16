Plants that attract more pollinators to your yard

Nasturtiums. (Photo: JOEL SAGE, Getty Images, 2013 AFP)

KUSA - With National Pollinator Week starting next week, it’s a good time to think about bringing more pollinators into our yards. Colorado has lost the equivalent of one football field of open space every 2 ½ minutes to development.

That puts pressure on our urban landscapes to help fill the nature gap. Making our yard pollinator friendly helps do that.

Many of the plants we find at garden centers and are often already growing in our yards are pollinator friendly. We need to plant more of them and make sure there is enough variety that will appeal to all.

Even if your only growing area is on a patio or apartment balcony, you can still create a pollinator-friendly garden with just one container. Combine a few plants pollinators enjoy and you’ve put out the welcome mat.

Perennials are probably best saved for planting in the ground as they may not overwinter in a container. They offer the advantage of coming back again year after year. If you are limited by space, annuals in containers will be best.

Here are very common flowers that appeal to a wide variety of pollinators and can be combined for an attractive display either in a container or in the ground:

Cosmos

Dianthus

Nasturtium

Zinnia

Lantana

Verbena

Geranium

When you plant to be pollinator friendly, read product labels to make sure any gardening products you use are safe for pollinators.

