Grow a salad on your windowsill

KUSA - One of the things I used to miss most in winter is a home-grown, vine-ripened tomato. That's no longer an issue. Many vegetables can be grown in a sunny window that faces west or south.

The 'Red Robin' variety of tomato is ideal for indoor growing. The plant is compact and produces small, tasty fruits. It can stay in the same pot for up to two years.

I'm also growing peppers, Italian parsley and basil on my kitchen windowsill so that I've got fresh, organic ingredients for salads or Mediterranean dishes.

Other edible plants that thrive on the winter windowsill include lettuce, chives, thyme, cilantro and oregano.

Frequent pinching not only keeps the plants compact but provides a source for cooking.

(© 2017 KUSA)