How to create a fairy garden

DENVER - Fairy gardens are a fun way to get your hands dirty and add a little fun and whimsy to your home. They can be large and complex or simple and homemade.

They are completely customizable and can be built around a theme. When creating a fairy garden, start by finding the perfect pot. Bowl shaped pots work great because they offer a lot of surface area to play with. Another option is to make use of a broken pot and build terraces in the pot using the pieces of the broken pot as walls.

Once you have your pot in mind, it’s time to think about a theme. The selection of fairy items and accessories can be overwhelming, so if you have a theme in mind, it helps when choosing your items and ties your garden together. Themes can be anything from pink and purple castle, to pirates, to barnyard and beyond.

Once you have your fairies and accessories picked out, you need to choose the plants. Garden nurseries often have whole sections dedicated to fairy gardening with a wide selection of miniature plants. You can create a lush jungle habitat for your fairies or go to the other extreme and use succulents to make a desert environment. When choosing plants make sure they have similar light and water requirements, so they will all thrive together. Once you have all of your materials, fill your pot with good quality soil and play with the arrangement of everything before you actually plant the plants. Once you have everything laid out where you want it, plant it up. You can fill in any blank space with small pebbles or moss, which will not only bring the look together; they will also help retain moisture in the soil. Water your garden according to the needs of the plants you selected.

Fairy gardening can also be a fun group activity and is a great theme for a birthday party. The children have fun making their own fairies and houses and many kids love getting their hands dirty in the soil.

Check out the dollar store for serving bowls that can be used as pots. Some kids get excited about caring for their garden and may over-water, so drill a few holes in the bottom of each bowl to let the water drain and prevent the garden from turning into a swamp. While at the dollar store pick up some decorative rocks; jewels; fake butterflies; and a few bouquets of fake flowers, which can be turned into fairy dresses.

Glue whole flowers or individual petals onto Popsicle sticks or old-fashioned clothes pins to create fairies. Glue fake butterflies on the back for wings and fine tipped markers can be used create faces.

Have the kids paint small wooden birdhouses from the craft store for fun fairy houses. Visit the garden center to purchase a variety of plants for the children to use to complete their garden. Two or three plants per child is all you need. The children will be kept busy with all the crafts during the party and their completed garden is their party favor. If the idea of kids with soil and paint in your house doesn’t appeal to you, look into going to the garden nursery. Many will host the party at the store and supply all of the materials.

Fairy gardens don’t have to be just for kids, adults can have just as much fun designing and building their own garden. Creating a fairy garden would be a fun girl’s night or team building activity. The possibilities are endless!

(© 2017 KUSA)