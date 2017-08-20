Ornamental versions of edible plants are here to save your garden

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - If you have looked at some of your pots recently and found that you have a hole or two that needs to be filled, or a plant that just didn't do as well as you hoped, it's not too late to fill in or replace those failing plants with something more spectacular.

Some options to consider at this time of year are ornamental versions of edible plants, such as peppers or cabbage and kale. Although they are edible, the ornamental versions of these plants are usually grown for their beauty, instead of for food.

Ornamental peppers love the heat and sun. They can be incredibly spicy, so they are usually grown strictly for their beauty. The peppers grow upright, so they are more visible and they come in oranges, reds, and purples.

Some varieties, such as Conga and Numex Easter, even contain a variety of pepper colors on the same plant at the same time. The peppers start orange and mature into a beautiful dark purple. Even the foliage comes in either greens or purples. Varieties, such as Purple Flash and Hot Pops Purple, have small round peppers that look like pearls or jewels.

All of the stunning bright colors of the peppers and beautiful foliage make ornamental peppers a great option for jazzing up your mid to late summer garden.

Ornamental cabbages and kale are another fun version of plants normally grown as edibles. Ornamental kale and cabbages come in greens, reds, pinks, and a variety of greens. They prefer cooler temperatures and can take some light frost. Some varieties have compact rosette shapes and others have curly leafy shapes, so there is sure to be a variety that fits your space and needs.

Don't be fooled into thinking there is nothing new at the greenhouses and garden centers this late in the summer. Ornamental peppers and kale are just arriving and offer a variety of shapes and colors to spice up your pots!

© 2017 KUSA-TV