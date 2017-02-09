Plant a valentine garden

KUSA - Bouquets are nice but a garden lasts longer. Consider creating a Valentine's Day garden to express your affection.

We started with a low, wide, red-glazed ceramic pot. We filled it with fresh potting soil and proceeded to plant.

We selected relatively short plants so that a hurricane lamp that we'd add later would be visible in the center. There are many options for a container garden planting. We chose three types of plants because of their beauty and compatibility, as well as their meanings.

Dianthus are members of the carnation family and possess that lovely spicy fragrance. In the language of flowers, which was used during courtship in the Victorian era, the carnation expressed love and passion. We chose red and coral dianthus, which we accented with white 'Diamond Frost' Euphorbia for a bit of bling in our composition. Variegated Baltic ivy completes the trio. Ivy symbolizes fidelity.

A red candle and glass hurricane shade completed the project.

These plants will prosper in a sunny window and can be moved outside in spring when the danger of frost passes. This way your expression of love on February 14 will live well beyond one day.

