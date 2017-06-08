Planting hot weather crops

Tomatoes (Photo: Rob Proctor)

KUSA - If you've been procrastinating about planting your tomatoes due to uncertain weather, get motivated.

There's never any big hurry to plant heat-loving tropical vegetables such as tomatoes, peppers and eggplants because the air and soil need to be warm.

Don't stress, there's still time.

You have several weeks to get them planted and with hot weather settling in, they'll grow like weeds.

Prepare your beds by adding organic matter such as compost or manure. Spread a generous layer of an inch or two, spade it in and then rake. Now you're ready to plant.

Tomatoes are one of the few plants that should actually be planted deep.

Strip off the lower leaves and bury as much as six inches of the lower stem. Roots will form along the buried stem, creating a stronger and healthier plant.

Peppers and eggplants need the sunniest, hottest spot you can provide. Think Mexico or India and they'll grow well.

Other heat and sun-loving vegetables and herbs to plant now include beans, squash, cucumbers, basil, dill and melons.

Use a fertilizer formulated especially for vegetables and tomatoes for vigorous growth and big yields.

