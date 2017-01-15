Plants that do well in the winter

Winter plants (Photo: KUSA)

January can be a dreary time. The holidays are over, the days are still short, and the weather is often bad. All of these factors contribute to a day called, Blue Monday, which is considered the most depressing day of the year. Blue Monday and the winter blues are very real and can make January miserable, but plants and nature are a great way to combat these feelings. A trip to the plant nursery can be like a mini vacation. The greenhouse is warm and humid and all of your senses are filled with nature. Take a deep breath and smell the earthy, clean scents of soil and flowers, enjoy the bright colors of the flowers and foliage, and you may even hear the bubbling sound of running water from a water feature. While you are there, purchase some plants to fill your home with the same feelings. The plants not only bring visual cheer to your house, they also clean the air and give off oxygen.

If you don’t have a green thumb, there are many indoor plants that are very easy to care for and don’t require a lot of nurturing. Some very popular houseplants that don’t require a lot of light or care include spider plant, philodendron, pothos, and snake plant (which is also called mother-in-law’s tongue). If you are looking for a pop of color, consider azaleas. Azaleas come in a variety of colors and require bight, filtered light. Cyclamen is another option for a pop of color. They bloom in the cooler months, which make them great for combating the winter blues.

Plants and greenery create a calming environment and bring feelings of renewal and growth. So reconnect with nature during the winter months and remember spring is right around the corner!

(© 2017 KUSA)