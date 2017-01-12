Prepare for spring by potting cuttings

KUSA - Dozens of jars of cuttings line my windowsills. The cuttings were taken last fall just before the first frost. They've been sitting in water all this time and it's well past time to pot them in soil.

Re-use your plastic pots. You'll need fairly small ones for the cuttings. Gently tease the roots apart that have become intertwined growing in the glass jars. Insert the cutting in the pot and fill soil around it.

Even growing in a sunny window the cuttings may have gotten too leggy. Cut them back to encourage the young plants to branch out and get bushy. These new cuttings can also be rooted in water.

This easy process works well for many plants such as bloodleaf, coleus, geranium and sweet potato vine. There's still plenty of time before spring to take cuttings of plants you may have brought inside in the fall.

With the price of nursery plants being what it is--a quart pot can easily cost seven dollars--it's well worth your time to grow as much as you can from free cuttings.

