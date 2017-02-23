Proctor: Cherish early flowers

(Photo: Courtesy Rob Proctor)

KUSA - Don't freak out. Many garden plants are starting to stir; some have already burst into bloom.

Warm temperatures in late winter often provoke plants, especially bulbs, to come to life seemingly ahead of schedule. These plants are especially tough and, owing to their origins in similar cold-weather climates, can survive and even thrive in our rollercoaster weather.

Microclimates within your own garden can also effect when flowers bloom. Areas on the west or south side of a house may warm more quickly. Cement, stone and brick walls or paths may also help the soil to warm up sooner.

Crocus, snowdrops and Lenten rose (Helleborus) are among the first garden flowers to bloom. They've evolved to display their blossoms early to catch the attention of bees. In summer, there's a lot of competition to attract bees. In late winter, however, these flowers receive rapt attention from bees emerging from their hives.

Snow crocus are native to Turkey and the Balkan region. The ones we grow are not harvested from the wild but are nearly identical to wild crocus. Ranging in color from white and yellow to lavender and purple, they prosper in Colorado and multiply and return faithfully every year.

Snowdrops (Galanthus) are widely distributed throughout Europe. They prefer damp, shady places but are still easy to grow in our Colorado gardens. The pendant white flowers are tipped with green markings. Interesting double forms are also available. Like crocus, snowdrops multiply well and will persist for decades or more.

The Lenten rose (Helleborus orientalis) is a very tough perennial plant native primarily to eastern Europe. It blooms from late winter into spring. It is in bloom at Easter, hence the common name Lenten rose (although it is not related to true roses). It's an evergreen, holding its leaves throughout winter. The pretty five-petaled flowers face downwards. They range in color from white and chartreuse to pink, rose and maroon. They are often attractively speckled. The individual flowers remain on the plants for up to two months. Thriving in partial shade, these perennials will self-sow themselves where they are happy. The flower color of the new seedlings is always a delightful surprise.

When warm days permit, get out in your garden. Do a little clean-up and, while you're down on your knees, treasure the first flowers of the year.

(© 2017 KUSA)