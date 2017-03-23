Proctor: Planting 101 refresher course

Every gardener needs good planting skills. For planting containers, follow these tips and refresh your methods. (Photo: Rob Proctor)

KUSA - As you start to plant, remember the basics:

Use gravity to get plants out of pots.

Do not "scruff" the roots. It just stresses the plants and transplanting is already stressful enough for them.

Plant at grade or just slightly deeper knowing potting soil will settle.

Keep plants moist, fertilize, and deadhead. Use a "grow" formula of fertilizer high in nitrogen to encourage growth. Use a "bloom" formula high in phosphorous to promote flowering.

At this time of year, it's wise to plant in big but lightweight plastic pots. If a frost or snow is forecast, they can more easily be brought inside or into the garage.

Plants that can be planted now with a reasonable expectation of safety include pansies, ornamental kale, snapdragons, dusty miller and dianthus.

They can withstand night temperatures down to about 28 degrees and can withstand snow.

Plants that require a closer watch include cineraria, sweet alyssum, verbena, million bells, primrose and ranunculus.

While these plants survive and thrive in cool weather, they should be brought inside if temperatures are forecast to drop below freezing.

