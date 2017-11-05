Proctor's Garden: Using old Halloween decorations for Thanksgiving

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Everything you thought you knew was wrong: Daylight…Nov. 4, 2017, 5:27 p.m.
-
Suspect dies after exchanging gunfire with 3 Parker officersNov. 4, 2017, 10:25 p.m.
-
Mental health education required for New York studentsNov. 5, 2017, 8:22 a.m.