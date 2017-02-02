Proctor: Some seeds need special treatment now

KUSA - Growing from seed is the most economical way to create a beautiful garden. Seeds differ in their requirements. Despite a general rule that seeds need heat and humidity to germinate, some do not. These seeds need different--and nearly opposite--conditions.

A number of annuals and perennials germinate best when they are subjected to the rigorous freeze and thaw cycles of winter. This is called stratification.

Many annuals need this freeze and thaw cycle. They drop their seeds in fall and the stratification allows the seeds to germinate in winter and early spring. They thrive despite the cold (or because of it) and develop rapidly during cool spring weather. Bachelor buttons, love-in-a-mist, larkspur and annual poppies such as California, Shirley and corn poppies need to be sown in place as early as possible. If you wait, the seeds will germinate poorly in warm weather and fail to develop properly. Early sowing outside in place is also strongly suggested for pansies and violas, snapdragons,

Perennials that are native to cold winter climates, including many native plants, also benefit from stratification. This includes columbines, penstemons and scarlet globe mallow.

They can also be sown directly in the ground but germination is helped by planting them in pots. Use a plastic quart pot. Sprinkle the seed on top and cover with a bit of soil and a thin layer of fine gravel. The gravel helps keep the seed from blowing away and holds in moisture. Anyone who has a gravel driveway or path knows just how well seeds germinate in gravel.

Water the seeds after planting and endeavor to keep them moist throughout winter depending on precipitation. Consider covering them with some sort of screen or tray that allows light in and weigh it down with a rock or small clay pot to thwart squirrels from digging in the pots. Upon germination, which can take months, the seedlings are separated and grown on in small individual pots.

This takes patience and careful oversight but the results yield substantial savings.

(© 2017 KUSA)