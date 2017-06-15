Proctor's Garden: Pots of heat-loving flowers

(Photo: Adam Vance, KUSA)

KUSA - Summer is just around the corner and the weather is really starting to heat up.

If you have looked at your pots full of pansies and spring flowers and thought they are starting to look a little worse for wear, it may be time to replace those plants with flowers that can take the summer heat.

There are many colorful flowers and plants that love the heat. While most people know petunias, marigolds, and zinnias, take a look around the garden center and you will see a whole world full of different colors and textures.

Some heat-loving plants to consider include salvia, tall verbena, cleome, strawflower, euphorbia, fan flower, sweet potato vine, and moss rose. You could even go for a more tropical feel with cannas or even dwarf banana trees.

There are colors, shapes, and textures to suit any taste.

Don’t wait until your spring flowers have totally dried up and stopped producing flowers, replace them now with show stoppers that can take the heat!

