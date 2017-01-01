Proctor's Garden: Sprouts and microgreens

With the start of a new year, many people make a resolution to eat healthier. One way to do this is to eat organic and locally grown food. It doesn’t get any more local than growing your own food. Growing your own food is possible in the middle of winter if you choose to grow sprouts and microgreens. Sprouts are simply seeds that have sprouted but haven’t developed into full grown plants yet, and microgreens are young plants, harvested before they grow into their full-grown versions. They are grown in different ways, but both sprouts and microgreens have been shown to be more nutrient dense than their full grown counterparts and are easy to grow indoors.

Sprouts are very easy and fast to grow. When starting sprouts, make sure to start with seeds specifically sold as sprouting seeds. These seeds have been tested to make sure they do not contain harmful bacteria, which can be a problem with sprouts if the seeds are not properly screened and equipment is not properly sterilized. Sprouts can be grown in mason jars with screen lids or in special sprouting trays. To start the process, sterilize all of your growing equipment and then rinse the seeds several times and cover them with water to soak for several hours or overnight. After they have soaked, rinse the seeds and let the water drain off. The seeds should be rinsed with clean water and drained 2-3 times per day. Within 3-7 days (depending on the type of seed you are sprouting) you will have sprouts that are ready to add to salads, sandwiches, and numerous other types of dishes. After they have sprouted, store the spouts in the refrigerator to stop the growing process.

Microgreens are another great way to grow your own greens in winter. They take longer to grow than sprouts, but they have a stronger flavor and don’t carry as high of a risk for harmful bacteria. Start your microgreens in a shallow tray or pot filled with seed starting soil. Moisten the soil before adding the seeds to prevent the water from pushing them around after they have been sown. Simply sprinkle the seeds over the soil and lightly press down to make sure they have good contact with the soil. Cover the tray with a plastic cover or plastic wrap to create a mini greenhouse while the seeds are germinating. Place the tray in a sunny, warm spot and make sure the soil does not dry out. Once the plants have started growing and the first leaves appear, you can remove the plastic. Make sure the greens get plenty of light and water and within a few weeks the greens will be ready to harvest. Cut the greens with a scissors and enjoy.

With both sprouts and microgreens, start batches every few days to ensure you always have a fresh supply. Try sprouting or growing different types of seeds. You can try kale, radishes, broccoli, beans, alfalfa, and many other types of greens. Happy, healthy New Year!

