Winter bloomers provide antidote for cold weather

(Photo: Courtesy Rob Proctor)

KUSA - Brighten your winter days with beautiful flowering plants. Without special conditions, these pretty plants can be planted and cared for easily.

Before you plant, however, make sure to soak clay pots in water first. Terra cotta pots are porous. The pot walls wick moisture away from plant roots unless they have been soaked first. Immerse them and wait until air bubbles cease rising to the surface. Then it's safe to plant in them.

Amaryllis bulbs produce thick, hollow stalks topped by clusters of big, trumpet-shaped flowers. The flowers may be red, orange, pink, white or striped. The wild South American species of amaryllis usually grow with as much as two thirds of the bulb above ground to prevent it rotting during rainy weather. To help stabilize the heavy flower stalk, however, it's best to bury the bulb deeper in the soil with just about a third is showing.

As the flower stem grows, turn the pot every few days so that the stem doesn't lean towards the sun. Otherwise it may collapse.

Winter is the time to grow paperwhites. These are members of the narcissus family and bear clusters of small white flowers that look like daffodils. They are not hardy in Colorado and aren't suited for outdoor growing. Their main claim to fame is an intense sweet fragrance that will perfume an entire room. Pot the bulbs closely together with just the tips sticking out. It takes several weeks for the bulbs to burst into bloom.

Cyclamens are native to eastern Mediterranean region. They are often called Persian violets. They have charming flowers with upswept petals in pink, red, coral, white or lavender. Some are sweetly scented. The silver-frosted leaves are equally striking. They look lovely grouped together in wicker baskets. Line the baskets with plastic.

Cyclamens need cool temperatures and moisture. Keep them away from heat registers; they're happiest on a sunny, chilly windowsill. Don't treat them like tropical plants. Their main bloom period is in winter. They can go outside during the summer in a shady spot and brought back inside in fall.

