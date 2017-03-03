Seeking professional help (for your garden)

Every gardener wants a garden that looks great, but they assume hiring a landscaper is expensive. (Photo: IMAGE PROVIDED BY GETTY IMAGES (MEDIAPHOTOS))

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - What is the most popular outdoor leisure activity in the United States?

You might be surprised to learn it's gardening.

If statistics are a reliable indicator, this means you or your family garden. If you are a true believer, you sign up for garden tours where you visit several local gardens that could have been transplanted from the English countryside, including the house. You get the bug.

You drive off to the home improvement store and buy plants and soil. These plants die or struggle to survive. You get poison ivy. You are discouraged.

This makes a compelling case for working with a local landscaper. They do garden planning and can save you the money you would have spent on unsuccessful DIY ventures.

