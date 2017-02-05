Super Bowl party ideas

KUSA - It’s game day! It is a day to gather with friends, feast on tailgate food, and cheer on your team. The centerpiece of many parties is the buffet, and a crowd favorite is maple bacon cupcakes. They couldn’t be easier to make. Start with a basic cake mix and mix it according to the package directions. Before filling your cupcake liners, add crumbled cooked bacon and a splash of maple syrup to the batter, then bake normally. You can also add maple syrup and bacon bits to the icing. If you want to pipe the icing onto your cupcakes, make sure to use a very wide star tip, so the bacon bits don’t get stuck in the tip. If the tip does get clogged, simply use a toothpick to clear out the bacon clog and continue icing. For an adult’s only treat, you can also add bourbon to the batter and icing for extra flavor.

After all of the food is laid out, you may find that you want an extra pop of festive color on your table. If you start with a good foundation, it is very easy to create a themed floral centerpiece to jazz up your buffet. Start with short wide vase, or a bowl. A football shaped serving bowl makes a great vase. If you just try to add flowers to a shallow bowl, they will flop around and it is difficult to get them to stay in place. The solution to this is to cut a block of floral foam to fit into the bowl. There are different types of floral foam, so make sure you find wet foam, which will soak up water and allow your flowers to drink while holding them in place. Dry foam will not soak up the water and will just float in the bowl. Cut the foam so that it fits very snugly in the bowl and soak it in water until it is saturated. If all of the water is absorbed into the foam, add more water to the bowl, so your flowers have enough to drink. Now you have the foundation in place for a flower arrangement. It is easiest to start with a base of greenery. Eucalyptus or any type of foliage will work. You can even cut evergreen foliage from your garden. Cut the greenery to your desired height and stick it into the floral foam. The foam will hold it securely in place. If your stems aren’t very strong and don’t want to slide easily into the foam, you can make a hole with a stick and then slide your cutting into the hole. Create a fairly solid base with greenery, and then fill in with cut flowers in your team’s colors. After you have filled it all in, step back and determine if you need to move anything around to fill any holes. This technique allows you to build a beautiful arrangement in a wide variety of containers. As long as you create a good foundation, you don’t need a lot of artistic talent to create a festive centerpiece.

It only takes a few minutes to make your buffet table pop with flowers in your team’s colors, so give your team an extra boost and impress your guests with flowers. Good luck to your team!



Additional recipes shown on this segment can be found by following these links:

Sweet Potato Bites: http://www.wellplated.com/sweet-potato-bites/

Bacon Wrapped Mini Sausages: http://realhousemoms.com/bacon-wrapped-smokies/

Caramelized Onion and Bacon Dip: http://www.karosyrup.com/Recipe/Caramelized_Onion_and_Bacon_Dip



(© 2017 KUSA)