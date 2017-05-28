Temporary park to debut in Ballpark neighborhood next month

The project will cost the city $200,000 - that's compared to the millions of dollars a permanent park would cost long term.

KUSA - Downtown Denver is getting a little more colorful.

A new park will have a home in the Ballpark neighborhood for at least the next couple of months. The "pop-up" park will last from June 15 to August 15.

Pat Milbery is a Denver artist who's working with the city to help build the park on the block of 21st Street between Lawrence and Larimer.

The city says depending how it works out, the space could become a permanent park in the future.

"It's going to be the first and only pop-up park in Downtown Denver," Milbery said.

The block will temporarily be turned into an open space with lawn games for people to play.

"This space is intended to not only facilitate more community involvement, but it also is a test project," Milbery said.

The project will cost the city $200,000, and depending on how it works out, the space could become a permanent park in the future.

"If all goes well and they see good results and there's a lot of good community involvement – people stand behind it – they're going to be actually pitching a full three-block long permanent closure of the space," Milbery said.

On top of hanging out on the lawn, organizers say there will also be a stage for different kinds of performances, a dog park and rotating food trucks.

