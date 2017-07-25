Watch: Incredible timelapse shows hibiscus as it blooms

(Photo: Courtesy Randy Walz)

KUSA - Viewers send us some pretty great video sometimes.

This one came from Randy Walz in Arvada and it shows a hardy hibiscus flower blooming.

He recording the video over about six-and-a-half hours Tuesday morning outside his back door.

He says these are surprisingly easy to grow and are popular in the Denver area.

They are slow to start in the spring and mature slowly so they may require some patience.

He says the flower you see in the timelapse measures six inches across when fully open.

You can watch the full video below!

