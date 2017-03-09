How 10,000 burpees will support DUI crash survivor

Kym Butcher is an active member of her gym community and particpated in numerous Spartan Races every year. She was seriously injured by a suspected drunk driver on her way to a race. (Photo: FAST/Fitness and Sports Training)

Around her gym community, Kym Butcher is known for her extra sparkle.

She is often seen sporting a tutu or a festive headband while working out.

This year, Butcher wrote down her fitness goals, like so many other gym members. Many wanted to do a pull up, squat a certain amount of weight, or complete a race.

Kym wanted to do 10,000 burpees and donate one of her kidneys to someone who needed it.

This speaks volume to the type of person Kym is.

Late at night on Feb 24, Butcher was in a car with two friends, driving to a Spartan race in Arizona. Anyone who knows Kym knows these races were a huge part of her life.

She loved doing them and was an active member in the Colorado obstacle race community.

Their car was hit by an 18-year-old suspected drunk driver in Albuquerque. Butcher's friend, Corrina Vaden of Aurora, was killed. Butcher and another passenger were seriously injured.

Butcher has already had numerous surgeries with more on the horizon. She suffered a broken leg and severe internal injuries. It will be several weeks before she can be moved to a hospital in Colorado to fully recover.

Saturday, March 11, the gym Butcher is a member of, FAST/Crossfit LTP in Arvada, will host a community event to complete all 10,000 burpess Kym wanted to complete herself in 2017.

EVENT: 10K Burpees for Kym

The event will also have a fundraiser and silent auction to raise money for Butcher, who is a single mother to her young daughter.

The event begins at 9:30 a.m., with the burpees commencing at 10:00 a.m.

There is a GoFundMe set up for all three victims of the crash.

