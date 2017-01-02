How to keep your New Year's resolution

Goals for 2017 list (Photo: Oko_SwanOmurphy)

KUSA - A new year means changes for many people as they decide on a resolution for the year ahead. But what's the best way to achieve that goal?

Lose weight, save money, get a promotion, and be less stressed are just a few of the New Year's resolutions topping people's lists.

New year, new you, right?

"That's just not going to work. It takes planning, it takes some effort," said 9NEWS psychology expert Dr. Max Wachtel.

Wachtel suggests don't just vow to change a bad habit or pick up a good one. Be realistic with how long it will take as it might be the key to your success this year.

"Take the time to plan out how you're going to do that so you don't fail within the first two weeks. Maybe you don't even start within the first two weeks. What you do is you start planning and getting ready for it and then you make the change. So maybe by April you will have a great exercise regimen going or by March you will have lost 5 pounds or something like that," he said.

Still haven't decided on a resolution? Wachtel said it's not too late and don't be afraid to slip up whether it's a donut on gym day or spending a little too much on that shoe sale.

"One thing that you have to remember is that every time you try to make a behavior change like that and you fail at it, the next time you try, you are much more likely to succeed," he said. "So if you fail at quitting smoking 10 times, or if you fail at losing weight 10 times, you're more likely to do it the eleventh time."

We’re coming for you, 2017. And if it doesn't work out this time, 2018 is less than a year away.

