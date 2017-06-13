(Photo: Corey Rose)

DENVER - What if human's had tails?

It's pretty easy to see how a dog is feeling based on their tail...happy, scared, sad...

That's the premise behind a new book written by Coloradoan, Vicki Medina.



She also just so happens to be 9NEWS Morning Anchor, Corey Rose’s mother.



The book is called: If Only Humans Had Tails and More Tales and the idea is that the book can be used as tool to help children who may have a tough time expressing their feelings and emotions.

Corey is the co-author on the book and they’ve decided to donate all proceeds to the Freedom Service Dogs organization.



FSD is getting ready to celebrate their 30th anniversary!



Vicki Medina and Erin Conley from Freedom Service Dogs join Corey in studio to talk about the book and the foundation.



And Friday, June 16th Corey and her mom will be at the Lone Tree Brewing company from 6-8pm selling the books for $10 and would love to meet you.

You can also purchase them on their website: http://freedomservicedogs.org/

To buy a book: https://freedomservicedogs.org/donate/tails-and-tales

