Juneteenth Festival a slick affair this year

Dozens of people came out to celebrate in Five Points for the annual Juneteenth Music Festival.

And it's easy to see why.

It was recently announced that musician and hip hop legend, Slick Rick was to headline the 2017 festival on Saturday, June 17, in Denver's historic Five Points Neighborhood on 26th & Welton Street.

Celebrations date all the way back to the '50s! This year's theme was 'Dream Big' and paid homage to local African-American pioneers.

