'Let's Talk' campaign seeks coversation about speech limitations

KUSA - A Colorado group that works with people who use alternate forms of communication, other than speech, is launching a PSA campaign.

'Let's Talk' is a public service campaign sponsored by Colorado Speech, Language & Learning Professionals.

It profiles four different families who have children who use devices and other alternative or augmentative forms of communication.

It asks those who communicate via speech to interact and participate actively in the lives of those who "speak" differently.



The PSAs were produced with the help of James Drake Films and Colorado Film Guy.

The campaign will premiere on the big screen June 14, 2017 at 6:30 PM at the AMC Southlands theater in Aurora.



They're even rolling out the red carpet!

