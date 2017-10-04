List: Stores closed on Thanksgiving 2017

Customers wait in line to enter Toys R Us in Times Square on Thanksgiving evening for early Black Friday sales on November 26, 2015 in New York City. (Photo: Yana Paskova/Getty Images, 2015 Getty Images)

Spend time with shoppers, or spend time with family? Even though Thanksgiving isn't for several weeks, several stores have already decided not to open on the holiday.

More than 75 retailers are expected to be closed on Nov. 23, according to the website BestBlackFriday.com. Here's a partial list:

Cost Plus World Market

Costco

Crate and Barrel

DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse

H&M

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

IKEA

JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Party City

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

Publix

Sam’s Club

Staples

The Container Store

TJ Maxx

