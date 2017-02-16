DENVER - A six-year old from Littleton had her dreams come true on Thursday.

Make-A-Wish Colorado helped transform Olivia the girl into Olivia the "Bat Princess".

Her wish was to be a super hero for a day. Olivia is battling a neurological condition.

The day began with super hero training camp at the Hyatt Regency Denver and a meal from Hard Rock Cafe. Then, Olivia traveled through Denver fighting crime with her side kick Bat Prince.

Her favorite weapon for taking down the bad guys is the bat-a-rang, which she used to rescue Chatfield High School's mascot, the Charger.

Olivia's adventure did not end there. She also rescued a princess in distress from the villain Captain Claw and saved a mermaid from an evil octopus at DaVita World Headquarters.

You can see more of these heart-warming tales at the Make-A-Wish Colorado website.

