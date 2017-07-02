Looking for love at the Denver Comc Con

For the past several years, tens of thousands of people fly, swing, or blast their way to the Colorado Convention Center to see some of their favorite comic book characters and meet some of the industry's biggest stars.

In meeting room 304 of the Convention Center, people also went to Comic Con to find love.

Ryan Glitch, owner of Sci-Fi Speed Dating, says he has the best job around.

"I am very blessed," he says. "I get paid to go to Comic Con and help people meet each other."

Glitch runs dating sessions for gay and straight singles.

Speed-dater Claire Gillette says this experience was helpful.

"It’s a good chance to meet friends in the LGBT community," Gilette says. "It’s a smaller community and sometimes our circles don’t intersect unless we make it happen."

Glitch says it's worth coming out to try. “We’ve had 214 marriages, 46 couples currently engaged and we are at 46 babies.”

He claims in quite simple to make a connection in three minutes.

"You are just supposed to know if you want to talk to them again," he says. "It’s just that first impression."

