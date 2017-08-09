Manitou Incline to close for 4 months beginning in late August

The Manitou Springs Incline (Photo: KUSA FILE PHOTO)

MANITOU SPRINGS - Climbers looking to tackle the Manitou Incline will have to hurry: beginning Aug. 21, the popular, steep hiking trail will close for a four-month long repair.

The cities of Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs will begin their third phase of improvement project after the Pikes Peak Ascent Marathon on Aug. 19-20.

Repairs include replacing damaged retaining walls, cleaning up exposed rebar and loose debris, adding additional drainage structures, anchoring existing ties, and stabilizing the slopes surrounding the incline.

Though it was technically illegal to climb the old cable car ties until 2014 it’s been immensely popular for years, used as a unique and strenuous workout. The trail closed for repair in late August and is expected to reopen December 2. (Photo: Amanda Kesting, KUSA)

Repairs and renovations will improve safety, user experience, long-term sustainability, and increase accessibility, according to the city's news release.

There are currently some drainage structures that have failed along the trail, so new infrastructure must be installed.

"The increase in drainage structures will greatly help reduce the velocity of water, a critical factor in reducing erosion and ensuring the long-term sustainability of the Incline," the city wrote in its news release.

The project will cost $2 million, allocated through a Community Development Block Grant.

What was originally a cable car used to carry materials up Pikes Peak is now one the most infamous workouts in the state. Don’t let the relatively short distance fool you – the Incline climbs 2,000 vertical feet in only 1-mile. (Photo: Amanda Kesting, KUSA)

For more details on the project, visit www.coloradosprings.gov/incline.

Want to experience the incline without actually sweating or becoming out of breath? Enjoy our 9NEWS Sports staff and hilarious photojournalist Reno Boyd attempt to keep up with professional athletes on the incline in this video diary:

Yes, the Colorado Avalanche beat our sports team by a healthy margin. As in, they weren't even at the top still when Reno and Aaron Matas arrived.

© 2017 KUSA-TV