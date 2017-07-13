Metro Denver poverty is moving to the suburbs, report finds

(Photo: KATARZYNABIALASIEWICZ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Metro Denver neighborhoods with the highest poverty rates are more likely to be outside the city center than in years past, a new report finds.

Apartment List, a San Francisco-based apartment listing site, analyzed neighborhoods in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro area between 2000 and 2015 in an effort to understand poverty trends.

During those years, poverty in metro Denver shifted to some extent from high-density inner-city neighborhoods to medium- and low-density areas, the report found. High-poverty neighborhoods in high-density urban center made up 73 percent the total number in 2005, but that number fell to 69 percent in 2015.

Overall, high-poverty neighborhoods increased in metro Denver, from 44 in 2000 to 111 in 2015, a 152.27 percent jump.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bizj.us/1p8qzy



