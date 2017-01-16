MLK, Jr. Day of Service project: Bike recycling

(Photo: Maya Rodriguez, KUSA)

KUSA - Inside a Denver warehouse, it's all about two wheels: bicycles up high, down low and everywhere in between.

“What we're all about is putting bikes into the hands of people that need them,” Bikes Together Executive Director Ryan Schutz said.

It's all part of the Denver nonprofit Bikes Together, which takes in all kinds of donated bikes and gets them back in working order for those who can't afford their own.

They process about 3,000 bicycles every year.

"All the bikes that are in here will either be refurbished, and put in the hands of someone who needs them through one of our programs, or they'll be broken down so we can fix other bikes," Schutz said.

(Photo: Maya Rodriguez, KUSA)

That is what 500 volunteers from Kaiser Permanente we’re doing at 31 sites, for a Day of Service, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

“Martin Luther King was an amazing person and he wanted to bring the communities together and bring the people together because we’re all one,” Mary Jannik said, a Kaiser Permanente physician assistant, who was volunteering for her 5th MLK, Jr. Day of Service.

Jannik, who has a passion for cycling, said this particular volunteer opportunity, fit her perfectly.

(Photo: Maya Rodriguez, KUSA)

"Some people are assembling bikes, some people are breaking them down," Jannik said. "I love bicycles and I was like, 'Wow, why would I not want to go be in a warehouse with 1,000 different bikes.' Even though it's a snowy day, it makes me yearn for dryer, warmer weather to get on my bike."

Bikes Together offers all kinds of programs for those who can't afford a bike or want to learn more about cycling. You can find more information at bikestogether.org

(© 2017 KUSA)