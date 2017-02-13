First study underway examining THC in breast milk

ROCKY MOUNTAIN PBS - Jamie Leon has suffered from depression for most of her life.

Her condition became much worse after giving birth to her now 15-month-old son Rain as the Greeley mother experienced severe postpartum depression and even considered suicide.

Her husband suggested she try cannabis edibles to treat her depression. She says since using marijuana edibles, Leon says she is more engaged with her son.

Leon is not the only one. More women in the United States are using cannabis products while pregnant or breastfeeding.

Between 2002 and 2014, marijuana use among pregnant women increased by 62 percent, according to a study published in the December Journal of the American Medical Association.

In 2014, nearly 4 percent of the pregnant mothers surveyed reported using marijuana in the past month, compared to 2.4 percent in 2002.

In Colorado, the numbers are concerning for public health officials at the state and county level. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Tri-County Health Department both conducted surveys to quantify marijuana use among pregnant and breastfeeding mothers.

In a special report, Rocky Mountain PBS’ “Insight with John Ferrugia” explored the findings and spoke with a Colorado doctor who is spearheading the state’s first study on how marijuana’s psychoactive drug – tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC – is excreted into breastmilk and how long it lingers where it will be consumed by a baby. Is it harmful?

(© 2017 KUSA)