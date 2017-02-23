Grantparents make book about heaven for kids with terminal diseases

4-year-old Cal was diagnosed with leukemia. His grandparents wrote the book "Malcolm and the Magic Shoe ... a Peek into Heaven." (Photo: Courtesy the Hunt family)

KUSA - A few weeks ago, 9NEWS Morning Anchor Corey Rose introduced you to Colton Hunt.

He was a kid who loved every single day and had a smile on his face -- despite being sick for five of his eight years on this earth.

He passed away at the end of January from leukemia but not before he left an indelible impression on her and so many others.

He lived life with a purpose -- to love, dance, sing and smile almost every moment of every day.

Shortly after he passed away and his story aired on 9NEWS, Corey received something in the mail from a viewer.

Inside were two books. One for me and one more importantly, one for the Hunt Family. The book is called, “Malcolm and the Magic Shoe… a Peek into Heaven” written by two grandparents in Greeley.

It’s a book they decided to write for their 4-year-old grandson Cal, who was diagnosed with Leukemia as a way to tell him all about heaven. The goal was to educate him on heaven but without letting him know he was dying.

Now, the authors, George and Ruth Ann Hesse, give this book out to other families who are going through something similar in their life -- and Corey brought them on the 9NEWSMornings show to chat with them about the response they have received and what they hope people take away from it.

