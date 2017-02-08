Inside the new birth center at Rose Medical Center

(Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - Apple TVs, spa like bathtubs and cozy queen beds.

It sounds more like a hotel than a hospital room, but these are the new features inside the Rose Babies Birth Center.

Rose Medical Center just opened up a brand-new birth center wing to give expectant moms more options.

It’s the first of its kind in Colorado and it’s the first birth center located inside a hospital.

The wing is specifically for expectant mothers who want a natural birth process in home-like environment.

Rose Medical Center says it is seeing more Denver-area moms who want a low-intervention, un-medicated and holistic birth experience, but many times women are worried about the “what ifs” and the concerns that can happen during labor.

This birth center takes away those concerns because now, a Mom is just down the hall from medical care if it’s needed.

Other free-standing birth centers are not part of hospitals, so if there is a medical emergency, expectant moms have to go to the hospital via ambulance.

At the Rose Babies Birth Center, an OB physician or a midwife can deliver a baby.

In other birth centers, only midwives on staff can deliver.

There are three of these rooms available right now, but Rose has the option to expand and make even more of these rooms available to patients.

These rooms and this type of delivery is available to anyone with a Rose provider.

If insurance covers your delivery at Rose, it will cover your delivery in the new birth center.

In some cases, it might even be a less expensive delivery option, because a mother is choosing a more natural way of birth instead of medication, like an epidural.

